Wirtz Family Dollar reopens

The Family Dollar store at 7255 Booker T. Washington Highway in Wirtz is scheduled to reopen Sept. 16.
“Family Dollar is excited to welcome back Wirtz shoppers to our refreshed store, which will offer even greater value on everyday products and exciting $1 finds,” Kayleigh M. Painter, the company’s investor and media relations manager, said.
According to the company, the 8,320-square-foot store now has a wider selection of items, including $1 deals.
