Wren Williams defeats 7-term Del. Charles Poindexter to claim Republican nod in 9th

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 9th House District primary essentially pitted two conservative Republicans against each other in a district that encompasses Patrick County and parts of Franklin and Henry counties.

Though Charles Poindexter maintained a lead of about 58% in his home base of Franklin County, he lost Patrick and Henry counties by overwhelming margins. Williams received 84% of the vote in Patrick and 74% of the vote in the seven participating Henry County precincts.

Overall, Williams took 65% of the district’s Republican vote.

Williams served as chairman of the Patrick County Republican Committee from 2018 until he launched his campaign in February. He led the committee from near-defunct status to establishing a 3-2 Republican majority on the county board of supervisors, he said.

A member of the Republican National Lawyers Association, Williams volunteered in 2020 to travel to Madison, Wisconsin, and join a team of lawyers representing Trump during vote recounts.