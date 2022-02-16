YMCA children make valentines for seniors

Seniors at Franklin Health Care were given valentines on Feb. 14 in celebration of the holiday.

The valentines were decorated by 41 children on Feb. 7. The activity was part of the Franklin County Family YMCA Fun Club. One hundred valentines were given out.

“It’s a good thing to help others and be kind, and provide a sense of community to people who may feel isolated or lonely,” Jamie Stump, YMCA childcare director, said. “Everyone deserves to feel a little special on Valentine’s Day.”

Lexi Hall, an 8-year-old student at Boones Mill Elementary School, was one of the children who participated.

“I think it’s a really nice,” Hall said. “I think it’ll make people very happy and make them smile. I like Valentine’s Day and seeing all of the flowers, chocolates and teddy bears in the stores too.”

The YMCA’s youth programs incorporate outreach projects to support its “Character Counts” curriculum. The six pillars of the program include trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.