YMCA gets new youth, family and fitness director

It was announced recently that Karli Johnson will be the new youth, family and fitness director for the Franklin County Family YMCA.

“I am thrilled to join the YMCA family,” Johnson said. “I love that the Y offers programs that are accessible all year round, such as swim lessons, youth sports and camp. I’m excited to be able to give back to our community with innovative programming and am looking forward to opportunities to better serve our neighbors.”

Originally from Texas, she moved to Franklin County in 2010. She graduated from Radford University last year with an undergraduate degree in recreation, parks and tourism, with a concentration in outdoor recreation and leadership. While at Radford, she created programs on and off campus, including after school programs, teambuilding and interpretation.

In her new role, Johnson will be responsible for taking the lead on increasing the YMCA’s programing that focuses on keeping families in the county active.

“During our search for a new youth, family and fitness director, we looked at candidates from throughout Franklin County but Karli stood out among the rest. Her energy and vision for the Franklin County Family YMCA is exactly what we were looking for. With Karli’s experience and passion towards community wellness, we are convinced that the Franklin County Family YMCA will continue to be the leader in youth, family and fitness programming,” Kevin McAlexander, CEO of the Franklin County Family YMCA, said.