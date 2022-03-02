YMCA holding monthly Family Fun Night

One Friday every month, the Franklin County Family YMCA hosts a community event to inspire families to keep their minds and bodies active. The YMCA’s new initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families began on Jan. 14 with the first Family Fun Night event that featured activities such as games, bounce houses, face painting, tie dye and food available by Duck Donuts to motivate local families to have fun and connect with community.

“The Y believes in the potential of all children, and events that keep kids moving and laughing are as important as any other developmental skill,” said Karli Johnson, youth, family and fitness director at the Franklin County Family YMCA.

The second Family Fun Night at the Franklin County Family YMCA took place on Feb. 18 where attendance more than doubled from 35 its first month to 80. The March event hosted Ella’s Eats food truck and included an obstacle course blow up that both adults and children participated in. Games included corn hole and giant connect four.

“The Y is a place for families to come together and participate in healthy activities. At Family Fun Night, we put the emphasis on fun, because that’s exactly what the world needs more of,” said Jessica Thomason, branch/membership director at the Rocky Mount YMCA.

The next Family Fun Night will be held on March 18, from 5-7 p.m. and will include a St. Patrick’s Day themed dodgeball tournament for ages 13 and up and food available by Mama Joe’s food truck. Dodgeball teams will be comprised of five people at a $15 fee and are open to members and potential members of the YMCA.

If participants are under the age of 18 and are non-members, they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Johnson said research shows that without access to out-of-school physical and learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Family Fun Night, she added, is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their days.

To learn more about our Family Fun Nights or other youth programs, contact Karli Johnson at kjohnson@franklincountyymca.org or by calling (540)489-9622.