Youngkin makes campaign stop in Rocky Mount

He acknowledged that the gubernatorial race is a “coin toss,” but went on to say that his campaign has McAuliffe “on the run.” He told supporters that he needs their help in order to pull ahead in the final days of the race by stressing that a democracy isn’t a spectator sport, but rather requires participants to “get in the arena.” He continued by saying that Virginians are realizing that standing on the sidelines and complaining doesn’t work.

“What America needs from Virginia right now is a statement that we can make change,” he said. He noted the increased national spotlight that is being directed towards the Virginia gubernatorial race.

Youngkin next directed his remarks at his opponent. He ticked through a list of policy differences between himself and the former governor. “Terry McAuliffe thinks that government should stand between parents and their children. He just does,” he said. “Friends, he wants big government to rule our lives. He wants to force everyone to join a union. That’s not an anti-union comment. That’s a pro-worker comment. I don’t want to force people to join the union. I want you to choose. Folks, I am for individual liberty and freedom.”

He then shifted his attention to what he plans to do on his first day in office, if elected.