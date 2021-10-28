Youngkin makes campaign stop in Rocky Mount

Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made a campaign stop in Rocky Mount on Wednesday morning at Franklin Restaurant. He spoke for roughly 30 minutes on topics ranging from his opponent, former governor Terry McAuliffe, to what he hopes to accomplish on his first day in office if elected.
The candidate, a former private equity executive, was introduced by Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton. “We’ve got to get Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, Jason Miyares and Wren Williams across that goal line,” Overton said. “I’ve been impressed since the first time I met Glenn. He’s a man of faith and he lives his faith each and every day. He is a man who knows principal. He is a business man. He knows that Virginians and Americans know more about how to raise their children than the government does. And he knows for a community to be vibrant, you have to have strong law enforcement too. Glenn is a uniter, not a divider. He is a new kind of leader for Virginia.”
Youngkin started his remarks by noting the enthusiasm of the crowded restaurant. “I want you to know there a spirit in the sky. I know that. There is a movement happening across the Commonwealth of Virginia and it is amazing. Everywhere we go the crowds are huge. It’s Virginians. It’s not Republicans versus Democrats. It’s Virginians standing up for what we know is right,” he said before having to pause for a round of applause. “This is our moment. This is our defining moment to change the direction of this great commonwealth.”
He acknowledged that the gubernatorial race is a “coin toss,” but went on to say that his campaign has McAuliffe “on the run.” He told supporters that he needs their help in order to pull ahead in the final days of the race by stressing that a democracy isn’t a spectator sport, but rather requires participants to “get in the arena.” He continued by saying that Virginians are realizing that standing on the sidelines and complaining doesn’t work.
“What America needs from Virginia right now is a statement that we can make change,” he said. He noted the increased national spotlight that is being directed towards the Virginia gubernatorial race.
Youngkin next directed his remarks at his opponent. He ticked through a list of policy differences between himself and the former governor. “Terry McAuliffe thinks that government should stand between parents and their children. He just does,” he said. “Friends, he wants big government to rule our lives. He wants to force everyone to join a union. That’s not an anti-union comment. That’s a pro-worker comment. I don’t want to force people to join the union. I want you to choose. Folks, I am for individual liberty and freedom.”
He then shifted his attention to what he plans to do on his first day in office, if elected.
“On day one, we’re going to cut the cost of living because it is too expensive to live here. We see it every day. The liberal leadership in Richmond raised our taxes and overtaxed us over this pandemic by $2.6 billion. They raised our utility bills. They taxed PPP loans. They raised the gas tax in the middle of a pandemic. It’s your money, not Terry McAuliffe’s. So on day one, we’re going to declare the largest tax refund in the history of Virginia,” he said to much excitement from the crowd. “We’re going to eliminate the grocery tax altogether. We’re just not going to tax groceries anymore. We’re going to suspend the gas tax increase for one year. It’s going to come back, but gas is already too expensive. There’s plenty of money in the system.”
He also said he plans to “double everybody’s standard deduction so everybody gets a tax break.”
Youngkin ended his remarks by urging those present to do several things. “We have seven days to lock arms and get this done,” he said. “I need your help.”
He asked the crowd to vote for himself, Sears for lieutenant governor, who is running against Democrat Hala Ayala, and Miyares for attorney general, who is running against incumbent Democrat Mark Herring. He also encouraged those present to take 10 friends with them to go vote, place red Youngkin signs in their yards and volunteer for his campaign.
Following his speech, Youngkin invited the restaurant full of supporters to join him outside where he posed for pictures and encouraged those present to sign his campaign bus with markers. He later made other campaign stops at the Brambleton Center in Roanoke, the Omni Place Event Center in Fairlawn and First & Main in Blacksburg.
That same day, McAuliffe made a campaign stop in Danville. According to the Danville Register & Bee, McAuliffe said the following of Youngkin, “He’s running for Donald Trump. I’m running for you folks.”