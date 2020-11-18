Localities receive tourism grants

The Town of Rocky Mount has received $10,000 and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program.
The program is designed to help tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.
More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through the program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.
Support Local Journalism
Rocky Mount will use the grant funds to create print and digital resources for visitors.
“We’ll use these grant funds to market why Rocky Mount is a safe place to visit. Rocky Mount has it all, independent restaurants, a vibrant farmers’ market, outdoor adventure, live music, a walkable Downtown and more,” said Beth Simms, economic development director. “People that visit our dynamic town love it and want to come back again.”
The SML Regional Chamber of Commerce will use its grant funds to deploy a multi-media promtional campaign and launch new tourism initiatives, including a Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant Week and a Smith Mountain Lake Getaway sweepstakes contest.
“We’ll utilize these marketing funds to target travelers from neighboring North Carolina, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C., and invite visitors to Smith Mountain Lake to safety enjoy our recreation paradise, nationally recognized historic site, unique arisan shops, abundance of farm-fresh local food, and ample entertainment options,” said Christopher Finley, executive director.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. Tourism is one of the commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Franklin County spending more than $120 million in 2019, supporting 1,367 work opportunities and contributing $8.2 million in local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!