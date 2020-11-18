Localities receive tourism grants

The Town of Rocky Mount has received $10,000 and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program.

The program is designed to help tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.

More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through the program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.

Rocky Mount will use the grant funds to create print and digital resources for visitors.

“We’ll use these grant funds to market why Rocky Mount is a safe place to visit. Rocky Mount has it all, independent restaurants, a vibrant farmers’ market, outdoor adventure, live music, a walkable Downtown and more,” said Beth Simms, economic development director. “People that visit our dynamic town love it and want to come back again.”