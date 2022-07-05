Long, Jones are presented Patriot Awards

Veterans Joseph Long Jr. and Herburt Jones are the recipients of the 2022 Patriot Awards presented annually by the Rocky Mount Rotary Club at its Independence Day Festival.

Long and Jones are the 18th and 19th recipients of the award, which was first presented in 2005.

Taking part in Friday’s presentation at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field was Ninth District Del. Wren Williams (R-Patrick County), who represents the majority of Franklin County in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Mike Carter and his wife, Vanessa, of Carter’s Fine Jewelry provides the medal (s) to the Rotary Club for presentation.

Past winners of the award have served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Iraq.

Charles Leavelle was presented the award in 2021 at the festival.

Local citizens are given the opportunity to nominate a Franklin County veteran or veterans who served on active duty with a branch of the U.S. military.

A committee of Rotary Club veterans reviews the nominations and recommends veterans who are then voted on by all club members.

Long served in Vietnam for three years from 1968 to 1971.

Following his tour of duty, he spent 24 years in the Army Reserves.

Long began as a Chief Warrant Officer Rank 2 and Huey pilot who was later promoted to flight instructor and the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Rank 4.

Hueys (also known as “slicks”) are helicopters that insert and extract troops and act as gunships.

Long also was trained to fly Chinooks.

In 2002, Long got recalled to Fort Rucker as a Chinook pilot.

Long transferred in 2005 to Fort Drum to fly Medical Hueys and two years later he transferred to Yakima Training Center as Operations Officer and flew Medivac Hueys.

Long, the father of three children and grandfather of nine children, retired in 2013.

He has served as a Cub Scout Packmaster, a winter weather driver for hospital staff at Frederick (Md.) Memorial Hospital and coaching boys and girls lacrosse in the Fredrick County (Md.) school system.

Long volunteers with the Salem VA Medical Center, at the Roanoke City Dickens of a Christmas, at the Taubman Museum, at the Sidewalk Art Show in Roanoke, with the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, with the Franklin County girls lacrosse program and with the Smith Mountain Lake Clean-Up committee and the Vegetation testing.

“(Joseph) is a man who gave and gave and just keeps on giving,’’ Williams said in his presentation. “It’s my honor to present this award to you. You mean so much to this community and you’re an inspiration to us all.’’

Jones was assigned to basic training in Pennsylvania and war training in Toyoko before serving in the Korean War from 1952-1953.

Jones was wounded and was awarded a Purple Heart.

In June, he was presented a Quilt of Valor.

Now retired, Jones works with the Franklin County Historical Society, displays his antique cars at local Cruise-ins, and supports and donates generously to local civic clubs.

“(Jones) is a man who Rocky Mount wouldn’t be the same without. It’s my honor to present this award to you,’’ Williams said. “You mean so much to this community, and we pray you will be with us for many years.

“(Long and Jones) exemplify service, leadership, character and in making our community what it is. May God bless you,’’ Williams said.