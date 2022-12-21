'Longest Night' service is today

Those who find it hard to be “merry and bright this Christmas season should rest assured that they are not alone.

Christmas can be a painful time when remembering loved ones who have died, or are feeling the anguish of a broken relationship, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, the pain of isolation.

All these can make one feel alone in the midst of the lights, decorations and holiday cheer.

In addition, the longest night of the year, the winter solstice, comes four days before Christmas.

The world doesn’t just seem darker on that day, it truly is darker,

Often as the days grow shorter, one feels the darkness and sadness growing deeper inside.

Bethlehem United Methodist Church is staging a special “Longest Night’’ service today (Wednesday, Dec. 21) at 7 p.m. for those searching for the light of the season.

Joining us in sharing and hearing prayers, scripture and music acknowledging that God’s presence is for those who mourn, for those who struggle—and that God’s Word come to shine light into darkness.

Everyone, regardless of church or religious affiliation, is welcome to attend tonight’s service.

Bethlehem United Methodist Church is approximately three miles north of Halesford Bridge, across from the Smith Mountain Lake/Moneta Library.