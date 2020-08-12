Longtime lake advocate dies at 85

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - A longtime member of several Smith Mountain Lake area organizations and an advocate for safety on the lake has died.
William “Bill” Telford, 85, died July 30 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville after suffering a heart attack two days earlier, according to his obituary published Aug. 8 in The Roanoke Times.
Telford graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1959 and began a 29-year career with the U.S. Air Force, including serving as a member of the B-52 flight crew during the Cuban Missile Crisis and a deployment to Vietnam, his obituary said. Upon his retirement from the military, Telford joined the National Industries for the Blind as the organization’s vice president.
In 1994, Telford and Anna, his wife of 32 years, moved to the lake. He was active in organizations, including the Smith Mountain Lake Association, Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour, Franklin County Red Cross and the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club.
During the Smith Mountain Lake Lion Club’s annual Reverse Raffle fundraiser, Telford was known for turning the club’s oversized bin full of numbered ping pong balls to give to emcee Tim Ernandes to announce.
Moneta resident Lowell Skelton, who served in the SML Lions Club and as the Lions of Virginia District 24-E Governor, recalled Telford’s tenure in the club and as president of the SML Lions Club Scholarship Trust. “He was always concerned about youth,” Skelton recalled, adding that Telford was instrumental in advocating for more technical training at Franklin County High School.
In addition to Anna, Telford is survived by his sons, Bill Jr., Ric, and John, a daughter, Jana Beal, stepsons, Peter White, and Chris White, his obituary said. He also was a beloved Opa to his 10 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish at a later date with burial at the Air Force Academy Cemetery, his obituary stated.
Memorial contributions may be made in Telford’s honor to the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Scholarship Trust, P.O. Box 655, Hardy, VA 24101.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!