Lucas Therapies opens sixth location in Rocky Mount

Lucas Therapies recently opened its sixth location in the Kroger Shopping Center in Rocky Mount.

Joel Heckman, a graduate of Gannon University, serves as clinical director. Heckman specializes in multiple treatment options, including blood flow restriction, a treatment technique utilized by Olympic and professional athletes that increases muscle size and strength, while improving recovery time.

Founded in 1992, Lucas Therapies services the greater Roanoke and Salem areas, with many patients driving from Rocky Mount and surrounding counties to attend physical therapy sessions.

Other treatment options include rehabilitation and treatment of all body parts, athletic/sports-related injures, cupping, taping, concussion/vestibular/vertigo conditions and TMJ.

More information is available at www.lucastherapies.com.