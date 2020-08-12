You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lyrics on the Lake names its first open mic champion for the year
0 comments

Lyrics on the Lake names its first open mic champion for the year

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Lyrics on the Lake names its first open mic champion for the year

Annalyse Hasty of Hardy

 Submitted photo

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - Annalyse Hasty of Hardy was named the first champion in the Lyrics on the Lake open mic competition Aug. 5 at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza.

Hasty, 14, competed against the other weekly winners and ultimately was the favorite of the anonymous guest judge.

Hasty will receive a cash prize of $250 and a berth in next year’s Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.

A second open mic competition will begin at Mango’s on Aug. 12 and continue for seven weeks. It will offer the same prizes as the first competition. The competition is free to attend, and there is no entry fee for the competitors.

More information can be found on the Lyrics on the Lake Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why he is skeptical about Russian vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics