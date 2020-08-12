Lyrics on the Lake names its first open mic champion for the year

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - Annalyse Hasty of Hardy was named the first champion in the Lyrics on the Lake open mic competition Aug. 5 at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza.
Hasty, 14, competed against the other weekly winners and ultimately was the favorite of the anonymous guest judge.
Hasty will receive a cash prize of $250 and a berth in next year’s Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.
A second open mic competition will begin at Mango’s on Aug. 12 and continue for seven weeks. It will offer the same prizes as the first competition. The competition is free to attend, and there is no entry fee for the competitors.
More information can be found on the Lyrics on the Lake Facebook page.
