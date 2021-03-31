Man, 58, found dead in Boones Mill rental home

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who had been reporting missing in West Virginia, was found dead in his Boones Mill home.

The landlord of a property in the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill called 911 at 1:15 p.m. March 29 to report finding a tenant, identified as William Kirk Odell, 58, dead in his home, according to Sgt. Megan Huston in a news release.

Odell previously had been reported missing in West Virginia by a family member, Huston said in the release.

Odell's death is considered suspicious, Huston said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 483-3000.