Marina raises nearly $20,000 for Make-a-Wish

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that limited travel and gatherings, Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals donated nearly $20,000 to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia via its “Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish” fundraising campaign last year.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative has generated more than $97,000 for the Richmond-based nonprofit, according to Ryan Waters, Bridgewater’s business partner. The exact amount donated in 2020 was $19,978.

“Make-A-Wish is an organization that’s near and dear to my family,” Waters said. “It fills us with such joy to see the Smith Mountain Lake community support this fundraiser so generously each year.”

The mission of “Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish,” he explained, is to turn a decades-long Smith Mountain Lake tradition – kids feeding popcorn to the massive carp that gather around the marina’s docks – into a way to contribute to a charity that serves children. The marina donates 100% of its popcorn sales to the organization.

Caroline Browell, director of marketing and communications for Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, said the challenges of the past year have made the commitment of community supporters even more valuable.