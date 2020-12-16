Martinsville woman dies in Saturday morning crash

A 49-year-old Martinsville woman died in a crash on U.S. 220 on Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Betty S. Wade, 74, of Martinsville, was traveling north on U.S. 220, just north of Virginia 608 (Fork Mountain Road), in the left lane when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Peterbuilt tractor trailer traveling in the right lane, according to state police. The impact of the crash caused the Camry to run off the left side of the road where it stuck a culvert in the median and overturned.

Wade, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported for treatment of serious injuries, state police said.

Wade’s passenger, Courtney L. Wade, 49, of Martinsville, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, state police said. She was transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, John A. Lockett, 54, of Houston, Texas, was not injured in the crash, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.