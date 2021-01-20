Mental health is focus of schools' virtual meeting

In preparation to return Franklin County students to four days of in-person instruction, public school officials have been hosting a series of Facebook live meetings to provide information on available resources to help parents and students.
The second session on Jan. 14 covered mental health concerns and available resources for students and parents. Facilitated by Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, guests included Elizabeth Wickline, a FCPS pre-K family support specialist; Samantha Strong, a social worker at Franklin County High School; and Marcie Altice, clinical manager of Franklin County Piedmont Community Services.
Wickline highlighted warning signs in children, including changes in sleeping and eating patterns, changes in mood and withdrawal from activities. In younger children, excessive crying, tantrums and regressed potty training could be additional signals that something is wrong.
“Also do they complain about some frequent things like headaches, stomachaches? We see that a lot with our younger kids,” Wickline said. “They’ll always say that their stomach hurts or their head hurts, and there’s no other basis for that.”
Validating children’s feelings, teaching coping skills and creating routines are ways parents and guardians can help their children. “Little ones get upset about different things, and it’s OK to feel that way,” Wickline said. “When they get angry, sometimes they don’t know what to do.”
Elementary schools are staffed and trained to help students adjust to four days of in-person instruction, Wickline said.
The school board voted Jan. 18 to bring students in grades K-7 back for in-person instruction four days a week starting Jan. 26, with grades 8-12 scheduled to return Feb. 15.
“We want to make sure the students are in a good place when they come back and reintroduce them to the school community,” Wickline added.
Parents or guardians are encouraged to contact the school’s principal, teacher or social worker if there are any questions or concerns, she said.
At FCHS, Strong said administrators have tried to remove barriers to instruction, including ensuring students had access to breakfast and lunch, as well as making hygiene items, such as deodorant and toothpaste, and school supplies available.
“We want those needs to be met so that our children will be successful at school,” Strong said.
It’s likely that students will be some anxiety about returning to the classroom four days a week, she said. “Face to face is going to be different, and that’s OK.”
Strong said schools are staffed with the app- ropriate resources to help students succeed.
“We know that our students have missed out on a lot,” she said. “We want our students to get back on track. We’re ready for them to come back.”
Because these are unprecedented times, Altice said parents shouldn’t be hard on themselves. “We all need to give ourselves some grace, not only for our students, but you as the parents and family members taking care of our kiddos,” she said. “We’ve never done this before. There’s no owners’ manual or anything of what to do during these times.”
Piedmont Community Services offers same-day access to services, including case management for children and adults, therapeutic day treatment services and psychiatric services. PCS soon will add a youth mobile crisis program to its list of services as well, Altice said.
In addition, PCS is offering free online information sessions to the community every Thursday at 3 p.m. via Zoom, Altice said. Upcoming topics will include “Pandemic Parenting and Virtual School” on Jan. 21 and “Signs of Substance Use in Youth” on Jan. 28.
“We’re open to presenting on any topic that the community tells us that they would like for us to cover,” Altice said. “We’re just trying to do some outreach and make sure people are aware of how to get our services.”
Information on how to attend the online meetings and upcoming topics are available on the PCS Facebook page.
The next Facebook live meeting hosted by FCPS will be Jan. 21. Topics will include safety protocols, expectations for the semester, mitigating strategies, SOL information, Canvas support and virtual academies. Speakers will discuss specific information that families need to know for the second semester return to school plan.
Scheduled speakers include Sue Rogers, assistant superintendent; Anitra Holland, principal of Lee M. Waid Elementary School; Jami Clements, principal of Benjamin Franklin Middle School; Jon Crutchfield, principal of Franklin County High School; and Sherry Lynch, director of pupil personnel.
The previous sessions, Jan. 7 and 14, are available on the FCPS Facebook page and at www.frco.k12.va.us.