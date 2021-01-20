Mental health is focus of schools' virtual meeting

Because these are unprecedented times, Altice said parents shouldn’t be hard on themselves. “We all need to give ourselves some grace, not only for our students, but you as the parents and family members taking care of our kiddos,” she said. “We’ve never done this before. There’s no owners’ manual or anything of what to do during these times.”

Piedmont Community Services offers same-day access to services, including case management for children and adults, therapeutic day treatment services and psychiatric services. PCS soon will add a youth mobile crisis program to its list of services as well, Altice said.

In addition, PCS is offering free online information sessions to the community every Thursday at 3 p.m. via Zoom, Altice said. Upcoming topics will include “Pandemic Parenting and Virtual School” on Jan. 21 and “Signs of Substance Use in Youth” on Jan. 28.

“We’re open to presenting on any topic that the community tells us that they would like for us to cover,” Altice said. “We’re just trying to do some outreach and make sure people are aware of how to get our services.”

Information on how to attend the online meetings and upcoming topics are available on the PCS Facebook page.