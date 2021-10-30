 Skip to main content
Mill Creek's Fall Festival is today
Mill Creek's Fall Festival is today

HENRY - Mill Creek Baptist Church is having its Family Fall Festival today (Saturday, Oct. 30) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be an auto fair with a variety of vehicles on display, hot dogs, games, including a pumpkin slingshot, prizes, sweet treats, hayrides and more.

Franklin County Fire and Rescue and the Sheriff's Office will be on site too.

There is no cost, and all activities are outdoors.

A rain date for the festival is Saturday, Nov. 6.

