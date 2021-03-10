 Skip to main content
Moneta home a total loss after Monday fire
Crews from two counties respond to Moneta house fire

Smoke from a house fire in the 100 block of Twin Coves Drive was visible from Bridgewater Pointe condominiums at Bridgewater Plaza on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Donna Martin

The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that started from an adjacent outbuilding on Monday afternoon in Moneta, according to Billy Ferguson, director of Franklin County Public Safety.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 2:53 p.m. Monday to a home on Twin Coves Drive. Crews from Scruggs, Moneta, Glade Hill, Burnt Chimney, Hardy, Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake Marine fire departments, along with Franklin County Public Safety, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the fire marshal’s office, responded to the scene, Ferguson said.

The fire that initially began in an outbuilding spread to the home about 4 feet away. “Both are total losses,” Ferguson said of the structures.

The homeowners were able to escape and were uninjured, Ferguson said. One firefighter had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital.

It took crews about an hour to extinguish the fire, although they remained at the scene for more than three hours, he said.

Dempsey Moore, chief of Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire spread quickly. “It went fast,” he said. “When we got there, it was just roaring. It sounded like a freight train.”

