Moneta Lions Club welcomes district leaders
Del Bailey (from left), president of the Moneta Lions Club, welcomed Lions of Virginia District Governor Jean Cook and Vice District Governor Eric Mills to a recent Moneta Lions Club meeting. Cook addressed the Moneta club on various subjects, including membership, recruitment and retention. On behalf of Lions Clubs International President, Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, Cook presented club members Gloria Guice and Rob Senoski with a Milestone Chevron Award, for 20 and 15 years of service, respectively.

