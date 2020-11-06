Moneta Lions hold golf outing after postponements

The Moneta Lions Club held its 20th annual Golf Fundraiser at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club in Huddleston on Oct. 26 after two postponements due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outing, which is the club’s major fundraiser, was supported by club members, as well as approximately 150 businesses and private sponsors, plus 13 teams. The net funding will be returned to local community projects, charities and volunteer organizations.

After play, everyone gathered in the Bedford Room for a buffet, catered by The Dam Grill.

During the lunch, prizes were presented, including team awards, door prizes and several silent auction items donated by sponsors. Several of the items were purchased by the club and members.

- Submitted by Robert Senoski