 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moneta Lions hold golf outing after postponements
0 comments

Moneta Lions hold golf outing after postponements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Moneta Lions Golf Fundraiser

This year’s Moneta Lions Golf Fundraiser winning team consisted of Grady Ayers (from left), Steven Davenport, Bobby Daniel and Wayne Lipscomb.

The Moneta Lions Club held its 20th annual Golf Fundraiser at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club in Huddleston on Oct. 26 after two postponements due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outing, which is the club’s major fundraiser, was supported by club members, as well as approximately 150 businesses and private sponsors, plus 13 teams. The net funding will be returned to local community projects, charities and volunteer organizations.

After play, everyone gathered in the Bedford Room for a buffet, catered by The Dam Grill.

During the lunch, prizes were presented, including team awards, door prizes and several silent auction items donated by sponsors. Several of the items were purchased by the club and members.

- Submitted by Robert Senoski

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin County votes
Latest Headlines

Franklin County votes

  • Updated

Franklin County residents, who didn’t vote early by mail or in person at the registrar’s office, came out to their polling locations, includin…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Depression Eta expected to restrengthen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics