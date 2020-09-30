Moneta Lions hosts district chair Peery

The Moneta Lions Club has been getting back into the swing of things lately, following the recommended guidelines issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andre Peery (left), chairperson of the Virginia Lions District 24C, served as a guest speaker at a recent club meeting. Peery discussed membership and virtual learning, referring to online club officer training programs now available to all Lions wishing to advance themselves within the Lions organization or just obtain a better understanding of the responsibilities of each of the positions. Club president Del Bailey thanked Peery following the presentation.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at Moneta Rescue Squad Building at 12646 N. Old Moneta Road, Moneta.
For additional information about the club, contact Bart Matthies at 297-4549 or monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
— Submitted by Robert Senoski
