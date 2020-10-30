Moneta Lions make donations during challenge

From Oct. 12 through 17, Capps Home Building Center and other area businesses set up a Community Charity Challenge agreeing to match any donations from the community up to $100,000, to help fund three local charities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Moneta Lions Club, having been out of service for several months due to the pandemic still managed to make two $1,000 donations to the challenge to Lake Christian Ministries and Smith Mountain Lake Good Neighbors. The Moneta Lions Club meets every first and third Thursday at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building, 12646 N. Old Moneta Road. For information about the club, contact Bart Matthies at 297-4549 or email monetalionsclub@gmail.com.