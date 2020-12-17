 Skip to main content
Moneta woman dead in apparent homicide
Donald Taylor

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of an 82-year-old Moneta woman, according to a news release from Sgt. Phillip Young.

The Franklin County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call just after 8 a.m. from a home on Mallard Cove Road in Moneta for the report of a homicide, Young said in the release.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found Clara R. Taylor, 82, dead in her bed from apparent stab wounds, Young said in the release.

Donald Taylor, 84, who was at the residence, allegedly admitted to killing Taylor, who was his wife, Young said. He was arrested and charged with second degree murder, Young said.

Taylor is currently being held in the Franklin County jail without bond, Young said.

