'Moonshine Memories Old & New' is Sept. 25

SNOW CREEK - Jimmy Cannoy will open his well-stocked replica Texaco service station to visitors Saturday, Sept. 25 for the annual “Moonshine Memories Old & New" event.

The cruise-in type event showcases vehicles that either hauled moonshine likker - or could have.

Sponsored by the Franklin County Historical Society, the event, which will be staged at 4087 Snow Creek Road (Virginia 890), runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no admission charge; however, donations are encouraged to help the Historical Society in its work of collecting and showcasing history.

The event in the Histrorical Society’s only formal fundraiser for the second year in a row.

Classic vehicle owners are invited to show their rides with no fee charged.

There will be no car judging; however, prize drawings among car owners begin at 1 p.m.

As part of the fundrasing event, a raffle drawing will be held for a bucket of moonshine-theme items with a face value of more than $200. Other events include a 50/50 drawing.