'Moonshine Memories Old & New' is Sept. 25

SNOW CREEK - Jimmy Cannoy will open his well-stocked replica Texaco service station to visitors Saturday, Sept. 25 for the annual “Moonshine Memories Old & New" event.
The cruise-in type event showcases vehicles that either hauled moonshine likker - or could have.
Sponsored by the Franklin County Historical Society, the event, which will be staged at 4087 Snow Creek Road (Virginia 890), runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is no admission charge; however, donations are encouraged to help the Historical Society in its work of collecting and showcasing history.
The event in the Histrorical Society’s only formal fundraiser for the second year in a row.
Classic vehicle owners are invited to show their rides with no fee charged.
There will be no car judging; however, prize drawings among car owners begin at 1 p.m.
As part of the fundrasing event, a raffle drawing will be held for a bucket of moonshine-theme items with a face value of more than $200. Other events include a 50/50 drawing.
Throught the day, photo opportunities with various props, including a “moonshiner’’ and his “riled up’’ wife. Also, attendees can “frame themselves’’ using an oversized, vintage chestnut picture frame.
Buddy’s BBQ will offer food on site.
The Historical Society will bring trademark moonshine t-shirts which are sold in glass Mason jars.
This year’s logo is “Having a bad day?…find a still place… and have a relaxing drink,’’ featuring appropriate artwork.
Books, knickknacks and other theme items will be on sale.
Masks will be required while visiting the indoor exhibits.
Pre-registration for car owners is not necessary.
For information, call the Historical Museum, (540) 483-1890.
- Submitted by Linda Stanley