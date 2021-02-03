More than 120,000 fully vaccinated

The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District is registering residents who are in group 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To register for the vaccine, visit redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9. Paper copies also are available at the health departments in Rocky Mount, Martinsville and Stuart, as well as in public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce at Smith Mountain Lake and Martinsville.
Registering for the vaccine only indicates a person’s interest in receiving the vaccine when vaccines become available and is not an appointment for getting the vaccine, according to the VDH website.
Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, people between age 16 and 64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19, as well as as people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, according to VDH.
Because there is a shortage of the vaccine, VDH has prioritized frontline essential workers based on job roles as follows: first responders (police, fire, hazmat), corrections and homeless shelter workers, child care workers (K-12 teachers and staff of public and private schools), food and agriculture (including veterinarians), manufacturing, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers (U.S. Postal Service and private) and government officials.
At press time, 742,733 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 130,735 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 4,453 doses have been administered with 503 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 4,269 doses were administered with 637 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 64 doses were admininstered with seven people fully vaccinated, and 932 doses were given in Patrick County, with 129 people fully vaccinated.
Virginia Department of Health reported 3,379 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 112 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 510,380 this week. The state reports 21,516 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 6,517.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 3,763 cases, with 252 hospitalizations and 75 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,386 cases, with 116 hospitalizations and 36 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,069 cases, including 78 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.