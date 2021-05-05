More than 2.7 million fully vaccinated

Everyone, 16 years and older, who lives in Virginia is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find available vaccine providers, visit vaccinefinder.org.

Vaccine updateAt press time, 3,865,951 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 2,749,788 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 34,206 doses have been administered with 14,869 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.

In Henry County, 30,971 doses were administered with 13,519 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 8,450 doses were administered with 3,777 people fully vaccinated, and 9,064 doses were given in Patrick County, with 3,966 people fully vaccinated.

Positive casesPositive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 4,007 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 171 hospitalizations and 76 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 662,696 this week. The state reports 28,636 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 10,823.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 4,515 cases, with 343 hospitalizations and 121 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,582 cases, with 154 hospitalizations and 76 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,344 cases, including 103 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.