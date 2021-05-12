More than 2.9 million Virginians fully vaccinated

Everyone, 16 years and older, who lives in Virginia is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find available vaccine providers, visit vaccinefinder.org.

Vaccine updateAt press time, 46.7% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 2,955,864 people, or 34.6% of the population, fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 35,481 doses have been administered with 15,814 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.

In Henry County, 31,930 doses were administered with 14,170 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 8,731 doses were administered with 3,959 people fully vaccinated, and 9,434 doses were given in Patrick County, with 4,227 people fully vaccinated.

Positive casesPositive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 4,033 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 177 hospitalizations and 76 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 666,986 this week. The state reports 28,911 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 10,902.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 4,563 cases, with 348 hospitalizations and 122 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,595 cases, with 156 hospitalizations and 76 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,350 cases, including 104 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.