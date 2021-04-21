More than 2 million Virginians fully vaccinated

Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District is in phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone 16 and older who lives and works in Virginia is eligible to receive the vaccine.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Vaccine updateAt press time, 3,442,232 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 2,166,158 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 31,076 doses have been administered with 13,074 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.

In Henry County, 28,266 doses were administered with 11,858 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 7,626 doses were administered with 3,223 people fully vaccinated, and 8,224 doses were given in Patrick County, with 3,463 people fully vaccinated.

Positive casesPositive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 3,957 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 160 hospitalizations and 74 deaths.