More than 2 million Virginians receive COVID vaccine

At press time, 2,069,176 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 1,133,834 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 19,128 doses have been administered with 5,762 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. A second dose vaccine clinic will be March 27 at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount for those who received their first dose March 6 at the same location.

In Henry County, 17,328 doses were administered with 4,818 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 4,564 doses were admininstered with 1,276 people fully vaccinated, and 4,970 doses were given in Patrick County, with 1,465 people fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Department of Health is taking registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine through its statewide registry. To register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Positive cases

Positive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 3,806 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 139 hospitalizations and 71 deaths.