More than 2 million Virginians receive COVID vaccine
More than 2 million Virginians receive COVID vaccine

More than 2 million Virginians receive COVID vaccine

Carl Cline, vice president of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, speaks with those in line waiting for their COVID-19 shots on March 6 during a large community vaccine event co-hosted by the West Piedmont Health District and Carilion Clinic at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

 David Hungate, special to The Roanoke Times

At press time, 2,069,176 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 1,133,834 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 19,128 doses have been administered with 5,762 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. A second dose vaccine clinic will be March 27 at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount for those who received their first dose March 6 at the same location.

In Henry County, 17,328 doses were administered with 4,818 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 4,564 doses were admininstered with 1,276 people fully vaccinated, and 4,970 doses were given in Patrick County, with 1,465 people fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Department of Health is taking registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine through its statewide registry. To register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Positive cases

Positive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 3,806 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 139 hospitalizations and 71 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 607,234 this week. The state reports 25,948 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 10,137.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 4,318 cases, with 305 hospitalizations and 120 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,534 cases, with 136 hospitalizations and 71 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,269 cases, including 97 hospitalizations and 41 deaths.

