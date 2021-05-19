More than 3.2 million Virginians fully vaccinated

Everyone, 16 years and older, who lives in Virginia is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find available vaccine providers, visit vaccinefinder.org.

Vaccine updateAt press time, 48.3% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 3,229,382 people, or 37.8% of the population, fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 37,130 doses have been administered with 16,968 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.

In Henry County, 33,149 doses were administered with 14,997 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 9,110 doses were administered with 4,226 people fully vaccinated, and 9,802 doses were given in Patrick County, with 4,486 people fully vaccinated.

Positive casesPositive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 4,048 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 183 hospitalizations and 77 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 670,456 this week. The state reports 29,242 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 11,029.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 4,597 cases, with 358 hospitalizations and 123 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,602 cases, with 158 hospitalizations and 76 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,351 cases, including 104 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.