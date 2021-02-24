More than 481,000 Virginians fully vaccinated

The Virginia Department of Health is taking registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine through its statewide registry. To register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

At press time, 1,121,215 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 481,287 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 8,188 doses have been administered with 2,412 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 8,824 doses were administered with 1,683 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 157 doses were admininstered with 21 people fully vaccinated, and 1,863 doses were given in Patrick County, with 330 people fully vaccinated.

Positive casesVirginia Department of Health reported 3,660 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 125 hospitalizations and 44 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 567,039 this week. The state reports 23,698 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 7,658.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 4,140 cases, with 277 hospitalizations and 92 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,490 cases, with 125 hospitalizations and 50 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,171 cases, including 89 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.