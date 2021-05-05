More than 50 peaceful vigil at Mary Elizabeth Park

After an hour of prayer, songs and speeches, more than 50 people observed a moment of silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds at Mary Elizabeth Park in Rocky Mount on Sunday afternoon.
The vigil was organized by Black Lives Matter of Franklin County to remember George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for that exact amount of time. On April 20, Chauvin was convicted of causing Floyd’s death and is in prison awaiting sentencing in June.
“We’re all living in the same nation, but a house divided against itself cannot stand,” said the Rev. Walter Lawson Jr. of Rocky Mount in his opening prayer. “Until Black lives matter, all lives cannot matter. We ask you to come right now, to heal this nation ... and help us to understand and realize we’re all the same.”
Nearby, a makeshift memorial featuring white balloons, flowers, candles and stuffed animals had been set up at the base of a tree. Spread among the tributes were framed photos of Floyd and other Black Americans, including Andrew Brown Jr., Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Ahmaud Arbery, Travon Martin and Kionte Spencer, who have been killed.
Penny Edwards Blue, the member-at-large on the Franklin County School Board, emceed Sunday’s event introducing the guest speakers, including Jordan Bell, an educator and historian from Roanoke.
“Man disturbs man because man is not doing what man is supposed to be doing. The reason that there is no peace is because we have disturbed God’s creation,” Bell said. “In order to bring back peace, in which God wants, we must reach down into our souls and make sure that we are peaceful within ourselves.”
Bell added, “There should be no reason that a man’s knee is on someone’s neck for nearly 10 minutes. That’s not peaceful. That’s being disturbed within yourself.”
Kimberly Johnson said her family moved to Franklin County when she was in the sixth grade. Even as a white person, Johnson said she experienced “intolerance for anything different.” She added, “I couldn’t wait to leave here.”
Since returning to the county, Johnson said there needs to be more kindness, empathy and compassion taught in today’s schools and in society. “How can you celebrate diversity if you can’t practice empathy and compassion?” Johnson asked.
Sean Perryman of Fairfax County, who is a candidate for Virginia lieutenant governor in the Democratic primary election on June 8, attended Sunday’s vigil and spoke about his career as a lawyer and as president of the Fairfax County NAACP, the largest in Virginia.
“When George Floyd was murdered in the streets, I said, ‘We need to do something.’ When Derek Chauvin kneeled down, I stood up,” Perryman said.
Bridgette Craighead, who is founder of the Black Lives Matter of Franklin County chapter and the Democratic candidate challenging incumbent Republican Charles Poindexter in the 9th District House of Delegates race in November, asked participants at Sunday’s event to close their eyes and take a deep breath.
“Being able to breathe is a natural born right,” Craighead said. “The guilty verdict of George Floyd’s murder case was not justice. That was an example of accountability. Justice would have been those officers understanding the situation, and using love and compassion instead of deadly force.”
Craighead challenged those in attendance to spread peace and love wherever they go. “We need peace, and let’s not forget, love,” she said. “Being a light that God intended all of us to be. I love you even if you don’t love me.”