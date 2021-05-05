More than 50 peaceful vigil at Mary Elizabeth Park

“Man disturbs man because man is not doing what man is supposed to be doing. The reason that there is no peace is because we have disturbed God’s creation,” Bell said. “In order to bring back peace, in which God wants, we must reach down into our souls and make sure that we are peaceful within ourselves.”

Bell added, “There should be no reason that a man’s knee is on someone’s neck for nearly 10 minutes. That’s not peaceful. That’s being disturbed within yourself.”

Kimberly Johnson said her family moved to Franklin County when she was in the sixth grade. Even as a white person, Johnson said she experienced “intolerance for anything different.” She added, “I couldn’t wait to leave here.”

Since returning to the county, Johnson said there needs to be more kindness, empathy and compassion taught in today’s schools and in society. “How can you celebrate diversity if you can’t practice empathy and compassion?” Johnson asked.

Sean Perryman of Fairfax County, who is a candidate for Virginia lieutenant governor in the Democratic primary election on June 8, attended Sunday’s vigil and spoke about his career as a lawyer and as president of the Fairfax County NAACP, the largest in Virginia.