More than 78,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District is registering residents who are in group 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To register for the vaccine, visit redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9. Paper copies also are available at the health departments in Rocky Mount, Martinsville and Stuart, as well as in public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce at Smith Mountain Lake and Martinsville.
Registering for the vaccine only indicates a person’s interest in receiving the vaccine when vaccines become available and is not an appointment for getting the vaccine, according to the VDH website.
Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, people between age 16 and 64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19, as well as as people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, according to VDH.
Because there is a shortage of the vaccine, VDH has prioritized frontline essential workers based on job roles as follows: first responders (police, fire, hazmat), corrections and homeless shelter workers, child care workers (K-12 teachers and staff of public and private schools), food and agriculture (including veterinarians), manufacturing, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers (U.S. Postal Service and private) and government officials.
At press time, 553,463 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 88,410 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 3,294 doses have been administered with 294 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 2,690 doses were administered with 421 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 43 doses were admininstered with four people fully vaccinated, and 594 doses were given in Patrick County, with 102 people fully vaccinated.
Virginia Department of Health reported 3,271 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 103 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 493,764 this week. The state reports 21,113 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 6,308.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 3,684 cases, with 246 hospitalizations and 73 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,345 cases, with 115 hospitalizations and 36 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,021 cases, including 76 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.