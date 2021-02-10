More than half of Franklin County school employees start COVID-19 vaccinations

Guilliams told the board that the county’s positivity rate — a 14-day average of the percentage of COVID-19 tests in the county that come back positive — has on the whole decreased slightly, from 20% on Jan. 11 to 18% as of Monday. The lowering of that rate was a condition for the school reopening plan to proceed.

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses. The second rounds of vaccinations for Franklin County teachers and staff are scheduled for Feb. 26 and March 3, Guilliams said.

Vice Chair Jeff Worley asked how certain those dates were.

“What I’ve been told is that it’s very, very likely that we’re going to get those vaccines on those days,” Guilliams said. “Our health district gets an allotment of basically 1,600 vaccines a week. They divide those out among the four counties or localities that are represented. They were very hopeful that we would be able to get the vaccines that we need for the second round.”

Worley also asked if the school could make scheduling adjustments, such as setting the day after the March 3 vaccinations a virtual day, given that stronger side effects have been reported with the second dose.

“The reality is that we’re at the mercy of the availability of the vaccines,” Guilliams said.