More than half of Franklin County school employees start COVID-19 vaccinations

More than half of Franklin County Public Schools’ teachers and staff have received their first round of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Out of about 1,250 employees, we have roughly 800 vaccinated,” Jason Guilliams, the district’s director of operations, told the Franklin County School Board during Monday night’s regular meeting. “That’s about 64% of our workforce.”
Teachers and staff received those vaccinations over two sessions held Jan. 29 and Feb. 3. “Right now we currently have 60 individuals who are on the wait list,” Guilliams said. “We’re working with the county, we’re working with the health department. If they have extras, we’ll try to get those folks in.”
The vaccination news bears additional weight as the school system is two weeks into its second semester reopening plan. Some teachers had protested over the original version of the plan, which set a goal of offering in-person classes four days a week to all households who wanted that option. Those protesting argued that teachers should be allowed the chance to get vaccinated before schools opened four days a week.
During two emergency meetings in January, the school board revised the plan, following guidance offered by Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs. Grades K-7 started four days a week of in-person instruction Jan. 26.
On Feb. 15, eighth grade students come back four days a week, while the high school will resume a hybrid schedule that divides the student body in half, with one half attending Monday-Tuesday and the other half attending Thursday-Friday, the remaining days virtual.
Previous school board meetings have featured speakers advocating either for the system to open more in-person class time or advocating for more caution in reopening. No one signed up to speak at Monday’s meeting, although a Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine faculty member, who is also a parent with four children attending Franklin County schools, spoke to the board at Cobbs’ invitation.
Dr. Justin Price, who tends to COVID-19 patients for Carilion Clinic, presented the board with articles advocating that children have in-person classes with safety precautions in place. One report that he presented suggested that having children in school can potentially reduce the spread of the virus, as the students are required to follow prevention measures they might not stick to when staying at home and learning virtually.
Price praised the board’s work. “I’ve been overall really pleased and impressed with how the school year’s run under the circumstances.”
The meeting was livestreamed on YouTube using newly installed audio-visual equipment, showing marked improvement from previous livestreams, although a faulty microphone provided an occasional harsh crackle.
Guilliams told the board that the county’s positivity rate — a 14-day average of the percentage of COVID-19 tests in the county that come back positive — has on the whole decreased slightly, from 20% on Jan. 11 to 18% as of Monday. The lowering of that rate was a condition for the school reopening plan to proceed.
The Moderna vaccine requires two doses. The second rounds of vaccinations for Franklin County teachers and staff are scheduled for Feb. 26 and March 3, Guilliams said.
Vice Chair Jeff Worley asked how certain those dates were.
“What I’ve been told is that it’s very, very likely that we’re going to get those vaccines on those days,” Guilliams said. “Our health district gets an allotment of basically 1,600 vaccines a week. They divide those out among the four counties or localities that are represented. They were very hopeful that we would be able to get the vaccines that we need for the second round.”
Worley also asked if the school could make scheduling adjustments, such as setting the day after the March 3 vaccinations a virtual day, given that stronger side effects have been reported with the second dose.
“The reality is that we’re at the mercy of the availability of the vaccines,” Guilliams said.
Cobbs told Worley that she and Guilliams will consult with the health department about how the school system should handle that situation.
Union Hall District Representative P.D. Hambrick asked whether some employees didn’t want the shots. “Obviously, if we only have 60 on the wait list,” Guilliams said. “It’s a choice. Everybody has made that choice.”
Guilliams offered a thank you to the Virginia Department of Health for how well they ran the distribution of vaccinations. “If you were there, it went very smoothly.”
“The general consensus was that it was run as well as a Chick-Fil-A drive-through,” said Board Chair Julie Nix, which drew some chuckles from fellow board members. “It was phenomenal.”
The school system has been able to purchase air purifiers to address ventilation problems in the buildings, Guilliams said.
“549 air purifiers have been placed in classrooms,” he said. “That should be all of our classrooms where we are housing students in a larger-scale learning environment. To my knowledge, we should have them in every classroom.”
The Franklin County schools’ website maintains a dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases in the school system at www.frco.k12.va.us/f_c_p_s_c_o_v_i_d_dashboard.
Guilliams noted Monday that he has added a category to the chart for “support staff” — employees who are not tied to one particular school in the system.