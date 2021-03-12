Napoli by the Lake coming to Bernard’s Landing this spring

Napoli by the Lake is set to open at Bernard’s Landing this spring.

Work is underway to update the space that was previously home to The Landing Restaurant. Owners Ray and Susan Wilson, who also own Napoli Cowboy, were among other restaurateurs who were vying for the location earlier this year.

“It was a bit of a competition,” said Robert Barbour, president of Bernard’s Landing Resort and Events Center. More than a half dozen restaurants from the lake, the Roanoke Valley and as far away as Harrisonburg and Richmond all provided ideas for the location, he said.

The Wilsons, who have operated Napoli Cowboy in Wirtz since 2017, beat out everyone else due to their focus on quality food and the service they provide, Barbour said.

“Bernard’s Landing is pleased that Napoli by the Lake has chosen to have their second location with us,” Barbour said. “Bernard’s Landing has long provided the ultimate dining experience on Smith Mountain Lake, and Napoli by the Lake will continue that tradition.”

Ray Wilson said Napoli by the Lake will similar, but not the same as Napoli Cowboy. He is working to creating a brand new menu for the restaurant.