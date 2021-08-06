NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
Documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia offer no details about what the proposed deal might entail.
Monkey, domestic medium hair
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department each will host National Night Out events Tuesday evening.
The board heard criticism from two of its own members that public comment wasn't permitted at Monday's full-to-capacity special meeting.
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.
Stik-Pak Solutions cut the ribbon on a new 50,000-square- foot building at Summit View Business Park expected to create 52 new jobs in Frankli…
Businesses assisted with an Eagle Scout project to honor veterans.
Wednesday's report of 64 new cases in the Roanoke and Alleghany districts is more than a quarter of the 230 area infections logged in the past seven days.
Lora, domestic short hair
Ex-cop Thomas "T.J." Robertson was ordered held without bond Wednesday by a federal judge in Washington, D.C. Co-defendant Jacob Fracker remains free on bond.