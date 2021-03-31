Natural resources virtual camp accepting applications

A new virtual camp for ninth through 12th grade students, who are interested in natural resources, is being sponsored by Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts.

Called the Virginia Academy of Natural Resources, the camp will be held July 12 through 16. Each morning will feature live virtual presentations from natural resource professionals with themes, including aquatics, forestry, soils and wildlife. Each afternoon, campers will complete field explorations on their own, as well as explore topics through videos and reading material.

“Since both Camp Woods & Wildlife and Youth Conservation Camp were canceled due to COVID-19, we wanted to offer an alternative way for teens to explore natural resource topics and careers,” said Bonnie Mahl of the soil and water conservation district.

“This camp has several unique twists you won’t find in most virtual camps,” added Ellen Powell of the forestry department.

The self-directed field studies can connect campers with nature in their own backyards, local parks or woods. The week will culminate with a natural resources competition modeled after the Virginia Dominion Energy Envirothon program.