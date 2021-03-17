Nearly 2 million Virginians receive at least one vaccine

At press time, 1,820,261 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 1,025,332 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 16,563 doses have been administered with 5,140 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.

In Henry County, 14,249 doses were administered with 4,301 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 3,769 doses were admininstered with 1,149 people fully vaccinated, and 4,171 doses were given in Patrick County, with 1,287 people fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Department of Health is taking registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine through its statewide registry. To register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Virginia Department of Health reported 3,770 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 136 hospitalizations and 70 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 597,141 this week. The state reports 25,439 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 10,104.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 4,277 cases, with 297 hospitalizations and 121 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,525 cases, with 132 hospitalizations and 70 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,261 cases, including 97 hospitalizations and 40 deaths.