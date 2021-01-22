New book details church's cemetery burials

A new mini-cemetery book is for sale by Franklin County Historical Society.

The group recently completed “Maple Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery,” featuring a new inventory of the hundreds of burials there. The church is on Henry Road, about a half-mile off Virginia 40 West.

Historical society volunteers are working on volume 3 of the Franklin County Cemetery Book, first published in 1985 and updated in 1995. As this larger project progresses, the “community cemetery” at Maple Grove was pulled out to allow researchers and interested people to have the information quickly. This cemetery encompasses the Quinn Cemetery. Burials are presented with names in alphabetical order followed by tombstone information.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Maple Grove Cemetery book features original artwork by Doug Minnix. He also completed the updated inventory of the graveyard with the help of Alan Messenger.

The spiral bound book is for sale at Crossroads Market and the history museum. The museum remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns; however, curbside pickup and mail orders are available by calling 483-1890 to arrange a purchase.

Copies are $15 each with $8 mailing costs.