New business learns how to adapt during the pandemic

“Thinking back on those moments, I thought if I somehow take this virtual,” East said of the epiphany she had. “I could bring in the employees from other offices across the country. That’s really where it started.”

She reached out to the businesses she had worked with before to let them know about her virtual offerings and that she could include coworkers from any office. Since it worked well, she began doing virtual mystery parties for the public.

“I knew so many people who were sad the live events were canceled,” East said. “They were missing that connection. They were missing meeting new people.”

Virtual mystery events are similar to in-person events, East said. There is a story that ties everything together, and each participant is given a role in that story. During the virtual events, the roles, prompts and backstory are emailed to participants in advance. On Zoom, participants can use the private chat feature or create groups to meet in breakout rooms.

When the holiday season arrived, East organized virtual visits with Santa. She plans to do them again next year.