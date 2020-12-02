New church is a feast for the senses

One local church is finding a unique new way to broadcast its message. Smith Mountain Lake Light uses a kaleidoscope of colors and a booming sound system to fill its members with the Holy Spirit.

The church has been growing in numbers and online viewers since starting in October. Pastor Jason Wilkerson has included services on Facebook due to the ongoing pandemic.

Wilkerson is growing the church out of a small space in Downtown Moneta he began renting in September. He said he searched for months for a place to hold his church, even considering open fields and parking lots before finding his current location.

“I was searching for a very long time,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson has renovated the space with lights, stadium seats he purchased from an old church in Ohio and a state-of-the-art sound system that can be heard from the parking lot. While services have been mostly empty due to the pandemic, he has reached a growing audience online. Most of his services on Facebook Live have thousands of views.

“I was very surprised,” Wilkerson said of the number of viewers.