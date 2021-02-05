New details of Franklin County slaying emerge at bond hearing

In arguing against bond, assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman disclosed new details of evidence in the case. She said Brooks admitted to Franklin County investigators that he shot the younger Prillaman three times at the Prillaman home.

“That shooting was part of a planned robbery,” Workman said. It began with another defendant, Qu’Shawn Tylek Manns, going into the home to visit the Prillamans, she said. There was gunfire, she said, after which Manns came out and allegedly let the others in.

Brooks and Manns now face the same charges. Four others are similarly charged.

Workman said pains have been taken to keep the men separated while in custody, but if he’s released Brooks could potentially communicate with them.

Based on the facts before him, Broadhurst said, he could not guarantee that the public would be safe or that Brooks wouldn’t flee, and he denied him bond.

Defense attorney Rob Dean said in court he intends to argue that Brooks fired in self-defense and that “he just didn’t know what was going on that night.”

More than 70 search warrants in the case, which were sealed in July and again in October, have recently been made public. They deal largely with examinations of the defendants’ homes and vehicles, their phones and social media accounts, and the scene of the shooting.

