New Franklin County budget holds percent raise for all employees

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved a $160 million budget Tuesday afternoon that includes a 5% cost of living raise for county employees, who had to do without raises during the first fiscal year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This budget is really a restorative budget, trying to rebound off of COVID,” said Gills Creek Supervisor Lorie Smith after the 6-1 vote to approve. “This budget is highly conservative, as I like it. It meets the needs of the citizens. We’ll continue to address ongoing needs as they arise.”

Although the county’s new budget provides only $750,000 of the additional $4.4 million the school board requested for their own budget, that funding will be enough so that all teachers and school staff will also receive 5% cost of living raises, said Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this raise to our education community,” said Franklin County School Board Chair Julie Nix.

Following the county budget vote, supervisors unanimously passed the school budget. Smith praised Cobbs’ work in communicating the school system’s needs. “The schools have been under a tremendous burden with COVID, as we all know, and they continue to struggle with that,” she said.