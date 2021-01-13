New golf course owners hit the ground running

Craft’s interested was renewed this past year during the annual Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament at The Westlake. He said he knew the course was for sale and spoke with Ron Willard about possibly purchasing it. At that time Craft was told that a group was interested in buying all three of the lake’s courses, making the purchase impossible at the time.

A few weeks later, Craft said he got a text message from Ron Willard II asking him to come by The Waterfront to see that course. After some discussions with Willard, Craft said he decided to make an offer on it.

Craft closed on The Waterfront on Dec. 31. “To be honest, I couldn’t be more excited,” he said of the purchase.

In the days since the purchase was finalized, Craft said he has visited The Waterfront several times to speak with staff. He said he was already familiar with the course as an avid golfer in the area, but wanted to get to know more aspects of the club.

While he is still working out plans for the golf course, Craft said he has no intention of significantly changing what the Willards have done to the property for the past 40 years and plans to continue the traditions of the Willards before him.