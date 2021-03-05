New lake eatery offers take home meals

Now that she is in the lake area, she is focusing more on meals. “We’ve done gumbo to celebrate Marti Gras; last week we did chicken shawarma and gyro sandwiches,” Roberts said. “We’ve got garlic shrimp pasta coming up. Then we are doing a hibachi night. I just kind of do comfort food everybody likes and put my own twist on them.”

Roberts is a Johnson and Wales Culinary School graduate. When she got out of school, she worked at different restaurant jobs, including in restaurant management. When the couple moved to Virginia from Florida, she said she decided the time was right to start her own business.

The pandemic understandably has had an impact. “We had signed up to do a couple of wine events and spring events, and they were all canceled so that was a big hit,” Roberts said. “The pandemic has affected all the prices on the things we buy. Everything has gone up so we’ve had to figure out how we can make our prices affordable.”

Even with the pandemic, Roberts said she is happy with the way the reopening is going. She is learning how to juggle being a new mom and running a business. Her customers are giving her positive feedback, she said, and she is taking a wait-and-see approach until the path forward becomes clearer as the year progresses.