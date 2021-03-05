New lake eatery offers take home meals

The pandemic did not stop the Adam and Stephanie Roberts from making some big changes. The couple moved to Hardy in September, welcomed their daughter Gracie to the family and opened a local food truck for the community.
The Roberts moved to the area from Goochland. There, Stephanie owned and operated a food truck called the Spud Bucket. When the pandemic struck, she put the truck on hold because she was seven months pregnant and said she felt uncomfortable about shopping for supplies and meeting the public.
When Gracie arrived nine months ago, the couple decided they needed to be close to family. Adam took a job at the lake, and the family moved be closer to Stephanie’s parents.
“When we had her it became more important to be close to family,” Stephanie Roberts said of their daughter.
Being close to family has also helped Roberts reopen the food truck. She now offers preordered meals that customers pick up on Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. While she is working, her daughter is with her grandparents. Roberts has changed the food truck’s name from Spud Bucket to Lake Thyme Eatery and broadened the menu and services to include catering.
“When I started the Spud Bucket, the same truck under a different name, I started with loaded french fries, and we added fun toppings to them,” Roberts said. “That evolved into sandwiches. I would pick the traditional sandwiches everyone likes, BLTs and reubens, and add my own twist to them.”
Now that she is in the lake area, she is focusing more on meals. “We’ve done gumbo to celebrate Marti Gras; last week we did chicken shawarma and gyro sandwiches,” Roberts said. “We’ve got garlic shrimp pasta coming up. Then we are doing a hibachi night. I just kind of do comfort food everybody likes and put my own twist on them.”
Roberts is a Johnson and Wales Culinary School graduate. When she got out of school, she worked at different restaurant jobs, including in restaurant management. When the couple moved to Virginia from Florida, she said she decided the time was right to start her own business.
The pandemic understandably has had an impact. “We had signed up to do a couple of wine events and spring events, and they were all canceled so that was a big hit,” Roberts said. “The pandemic has affected all the prices on the things we buy. Everything has gone up so we’ve had to figure out how we can make our prices affordable.”
Even with the pandemic, Roberts said she is happy with the way the reopening is going. She is learning how to juggle being a new mom and running a business. Her customers are giving her positive feedback, she said, and she is taking a wait-and-see approach until the path forward becomes clearer as the year progresses.
“I’ve had a really good show of people in the first two weeks,” Roberts said. “I think people are really happy that we’re there. I am getting reviews saying it was great, and we have people who are ordering for the next three weeks. Customers pick up orders on their way home from work; they don’t have to go to a restaurant and they don’t have to cook.”