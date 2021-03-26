New law requires boaters to wear engine cutoff devices

Engine cutoff devices required under new law

Boaters are now required to wear an engine cutoff device when operating a recreational boat, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The new law is part of the Jan. 1 passage of the National Defense Authorization Act that included a U.S. Coast Guard reauthorization.

Commonly referred to as engine cutoff switches, the devices are designed to prevent a boat-strike injury if an operator is thrown overboard while underway. The new law applies to all federally navigable waterways and will be enforced by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Engine cutoff devices can be found at the helm of the boat or on the tiller or body of an outboard engine and typically connect a boat’s operator to the cutoff switch with a lanyard. Some devices rely on wireless proximity devices to shut down an engine if the operator goes overboard.

Effective April 1, the law requires an operator to use either a helm or outboard lanyard or wireless ECOS on certain vessels less than 26 feet when traveling on plane or above displacement speed. These vessels include boats that have a functioning engine cutoff device installed at the helm or on an outboard engine or have wireless ECOS or boats manufactured beginning January 2020.