New look, leader for health and rehab facility

Rocky Mount Health and Rehab will ring in the new year with a new look and a new leader.
Steven Jones has replaced Chad Isabelle as the new administrator of the long-term care facility located on Hatcher Street in Rocky Mount.
Isabelle served as administrator since October 2018 shortly after Saber Health bought the facility.
Jones hails from Florida and is a United States Marine Corps veteran.
He spent five years in the military with two successful combat tours overseas.
“I spent many weekends throughout the years riding in benefit rides to raise money to assist veterans in need,” said Jones, who is a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. “I spent eight years working and running kitchens up and down the East Coast prior to this career choice.”
Jones served as interim administrator of Hillsville Health and Rehab before joining his new team in Rocky Mount.
“I have learned a lot in my first year through the pandemic and all it has brought,” he said. “I feel drawn to spreading my view and stance on putting the residents first. I got involved in this career choice to help those that cannot completely help themselves.”
Jones said he is looking forward to utilizing the sections of the facility that have undergone extensive renovations to improve the function, mobility and privacy of the residents in his care.
The west wing has been completely renovated to allow for 27 private, skilled rooms. Though the rooms are private, they are set up to accommodate two residents should the need arise.
“This allows for those that need short-term therapy services to do it within the comfort of a private room and on the wing with the new updated therapy gym,” Jones said.
The gym will allow residents seeking short-term therapy to receive help without the full commitment to the long-term environment, while still allowing them to participate in all the functions the facility has to offer, he added.
The facility also boasts a private sitting area for the short-term side and a new resident lounge with updated internet, computers, phone and a TV room for the long-term side.
“There is a new sitting lounge for families to sit and visit once restrictions are lifted from the pandemic,” Jones said.
The remodel cost $2.4 million, which included a new $500,000 roof.
Other additions include two back-up generators, multiple HVAC systems and new flooring throughout the entire facility.
“I am super excited and the residents are, too,” Jones said. “I have one vision for all facilities I may ever have the opportunity to lead, and that is putting the residents first. You have to want your facility to be where everyone wants to be. No one ever wants their loved one in a ‘nursing home,’ and we will continue to build on what has been started here. We will continue to build the community for those to emulate.”
Jones said while working in the health care setting, he has always tried to lead with the same philosophy.
“If you come for the residents, you cannot come to work for the wrong reasons,” he said. “Coming to the facility to better their way of life allows for everything else to fall in place. It is the compass that leads to greatness within the long-term care setting.”
