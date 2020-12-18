New look, leader for health and rehab facility

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The west wing has been completely renovated to allow for 27 private, skilled rooms. Though the rooms are private, they are set up to accommodate two residents should the need arise.

“This allows for those that need short-term therapy services to do it within the comfort of a private room and on the wing with the new updated therapy gym,” Jones said.

The gym will allow residents seeking short-term therapy to receive help without the full commitment to the long-term environment, while still allowing them to participate in all the functions the facility has to offer, he added.

The facility also boasts a private sitting area for the short-term side and a new resident lounge with updated internet, computers, phone and a TV room for the long-term side.

“There is a new sitting lounge for families to sit and visit once restrictions are lifted from the pandemic,” Jones said.

The remodel cost $2.4 million, which included a new $500,000 roof.

Other additions include two back-up generators, multiple HVAC systems and new flooring throughout the entire facility.