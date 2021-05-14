New project aims to salute veterans

The Virginia Cooperative Extension in Franklin County is launching project that honors the county’s veterans.

Called “Share a Cup of Joe with a Vet,” the project will help veterans by providing a visit from FCS and 4-H club members, a small cake that the youth will prepare in 4H, and a free bag of coffee delivered to veterans’ homes this year.

Nominations can be sent by May 24 to Carol Haynes, FCS agent and unit coordinator. Nominations should include the veteran’s name, his contact information and the preferred type of cake, chocolate or vanilla.

“You don’t have to wait until Veteran’s Day in November to show your appreciation for veterans,” Haynes said. “Many vets are in need of companionship. There are numerous ways to reach out and make a difference in a veteran’s life, and this is one small way to show appreciation for the sacrifices and service rendered to our country.”

Nominations can be submitted to Haynes at haynes04@vt.edu or by calling 483-5161 by May 24.