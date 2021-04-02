New season of Cruisin' Rocky Mount starts Saturday

Vintage, authentic and modern automobiles will rev up for the new season of Cruisin’ Rocky Mount starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The reoccurring event will take place every first Saturday of the month through November.

“We hope everyone enjoys Cruisin’ Rocky Mount as much as we enjoy building one of the hottest events Rocky Mount, Virginia has seen in a long time,” said board member Jeff Rakes. “Thanks to everyone who come out each time to make it all possible.”

Participants are invited to cruise around town, spectate from the street side and visit Rocky Mount’s local businesses. The Franklin County High School West parking lot will entertain food and retail vendors beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“All ages can enjoy this family friendly event and fresh air as the numerous cars and trucks heat up the pavement in Rocky Mount,” said board member Jon Snead.

In addition to Rakes and Snead, other board members include Ronald Campbell, Fred Jamison, Kimberly Najduch and Anna Prillaman.