NEW TO THE FORCE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The parents of a 25-day-old boy who died in Spotsylvania County last year after being exposed to methamphetamine were both ordered Monday to serve 10 years in prison.
A new roundabout is beginning to take shape at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. It will be the second in the area constructed to improve safety at once dangerous intersections.
After 40 years in broadcasting, Robin Reed is stepping away from the anchor's desk in Roanoke.
Julie Nix served for almost a decade on the county school board. She resigned Monday after moving out of the Blue Ridge District.
Virginia health care providers want the next multi-billion-dollar, Medicaid managed care contract to tackle longstanding complaints about insurers’ practices – but the state and insurers say the imminent merger of the state's two managed care programs could fix many of those.
Tom Collins says the bridge railing is too low.
Danny McNeal, 51, was at four times the legal limit for being impaired when he crashed into a bridge in September. Alyssa Taylor, 25, had texted her mother before the crash that she was riding with the truck driver from Delaware to North Carolina.
It will be the county's first such large-scale solar farm.
Franklin County Public Schools continues to make slow but steady progress toward a career and technical education facility.
Franklin County is applying for grant funding to create an innovative coworking center and office space for individuals and small local busine…